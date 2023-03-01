99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

“I grew up on the coast in a tiny village in Jamaica and moved to Brooklyn NY in 1986. I grew up watching my mother cook and always had a passion for good food. That passion led me to steady work in Brooklyn, where I was able to see the work that goes into a commercial kitchen. I relocated to Richmond in 1989 and with blind courage decided to open my first restaurant, Jamaica House, in 1994. We were extremely lucky, and the concept thrived with the support of the black community. That support led to the opening of our second concept, Carena’s Jamaican Grille in 2007. We currently have 65 people on staff throughout both locations. Our second location was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. I have competed and won on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games as well. I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done and continue to do to serve our community.”

804 Women Making History: Carena Ives, Jamaica House was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com