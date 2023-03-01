99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Krystle Dandridge is a Jersey native, who has called Richmond her home for the last decade. She is a licensed therapist by training and trade, but recently embarked on a new entrepreneurial endeavor by opening Richmond’s only Black-owned, woman-owned bookstore during Black History Month 2022.

Krystle continues to provide mental health services through her private practice which opened in 2015. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s degree in Counselor Education, and a Doctoral degree in Counseling Psychology. As a therapist, Krystle often encourages self-care practices daily. Krystle has been an avid reader since elementary school, and often uses reading as a self-care practice.

Reading has been the tool used to overcome many of life’s challenges and trauma while growing up. It was during the shutdown in 2020, that Krystle saw the need both in the community and across the country for a space of solace and self-care. It was then that the idea of The Book Bar was birthed.

804 Women Making History: Krystle Dandridge, The Book Bar was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com