804 Women Making History: Ashley Reynolds, Cloth And Paper

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Highly revered in the planning community, Cloth & Paper is known for our luxury aesthetic and curated subscription boxes. As a woman-owned, Black-owned business, we have grown from one entrepreneur with a vision to now an entire team of diverse paper-lovers.

Cloth & Paper was established in 2015 by Ashley Reynolds, CEO and head designer of the brand. Without any prior background or educational experience in graphic design, Ashley worked tirelessly to design her own planning stationery. Her work is now renowned not only for its signature minimalistic flair, but also for its functionality, providing organizational comfort to people’s busy lives every day. Ashley continues to make history today by continuing her work as trailblazing woman in the modern era.

