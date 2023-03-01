99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making, and shaking history through their business ventures. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Ashley Jefferson is a prominent figure in the fashion industry with over 15 years of experience. Beginning her career as a model in NYC, she later transitioned to fashion and beauty journalism, becoming an ambassador for top beauty brands such as L’Oreal and Suave, as well as a recurring guest on WUSA’s “Great Day Washington.”

Today, Ashley is the owner of Very Ashley, a luxurious women’s boutique located at Stony Point Fashion Park. The store offers a curated collection of stylish apparel and serves as a showroom for local fashion designers where she hosts events such as fashion shows, designer showcases, and fashion education programs.

804 Women Making History: Ashley Jefferson, Very Ashley was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com