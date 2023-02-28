Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!
The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots by the water at night, by the pool by day and of course, included a few car selfies to show off her style from all angles.
It’s official Yung Miami has done it again when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
