Five Former Cops Who Beat Tyre Nichols to Death Plead Not Guilty

All five former Memphis police officers who’ve been charged with the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty. They’re expected to be back in court on May 1.

The family will have a press conference with attorney Ben Crump later today (Friday, February 17).

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, was seen in a video being beaten by five black Memphis police officers – Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Demetrius Haley. The charges include second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Tyre Nichols was pulled over for “wreckless driving” on January 7. Bodycam footage showed the officers using batons and pepper spray to fatally beat him just steps away from his mother’s home.

The former officers, part of a since dismantled SCORPION unit for the Memphis Police Department, were fired on January 26. Several more cops involved in the crime have been fired since then as well.

