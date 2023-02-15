99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We’re just loving actress Tessa Thompson ‘s style and earlier today, the beauty was spotted on the scene at the recent Creed red carpet movie premiere rocking an adorable Robert Wu gown that we love!

At the red carpet premiere, the starlet served face and showed off her elegant style in the light silver Robert Wu gown that was everything! The beauty rocked the strapless gown to perfection which featured pleats throughout and a long train that trailed behind her as she walked and posed.

As for her hair, she rocked her ginger locs in a tight, slicked back bun with two pieces on the sides to let her hair frame her face. The beauty also rocked a natural beat on her face and smized for the cameras as she gave us hair and style envy during her red carpet appearance. She also rocked minimal jewelry, only a dainty bracelet and matching earrings.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram absolutely serving while posing on the carpet with her co-star and the film’s star, Michael B. Jordan. Check it out below.

She indeed looks beautiful and just doesn’t miss! What do you think about Tessa’s red carpet look? Did she nail it?

Tessa Thompson Shines In A Robert Wu Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com