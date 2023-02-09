Maria has the charges handed down to the El Paso shooter who plead guilty Wednesday to multiple charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, massacre.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Related: Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets
Related: Defense Lawyers Suggest Drake Had Role In XXXTentacion’s Murder, Twitter Reacts
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Front Page News: Does This Kevin Durant Trade Now Make The Suns The Favorites? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com