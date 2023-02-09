Ivy Park’s Latest Collection ‘Park Trail’ Is Inspired By The Great Outdoors And The Streets

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ivy Park has dropped its recent collection, Park Trail, which encourages its consumers to discover their own park.

Whatever your adventurous path may be, Park Trail is designed for it. This collection focuses on physical activities as well as mental ones. Park Trail has an outfit for whatever activity floats your boat and gets you moving. This collection motivates you to find your path and own it. The versatile looks that will help you along your journey consist of iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage. Vibrant-colored sports bras, high-waist leggings, bodycon dresses, flowy jackets, utilitarian looks, and spandex crop tops make adventures much more comfortable and chicer. In addition, camo sequin jackets and camo fur coats are available for those cold outdoor experiences. The Park Trail footwear is a one-of-a-kind sneaker that provides style and support with its modern textures and popping colors.

The Park Trail collection also comes equipped with accessories that will elevate your ensemble. Fully convertible camo backpacks and reversible bucket hats are perfect for your stylish escapades. Kids can also indulge in the Park Trail collection with pieces that mirror the adult collection.

Park Trail collection sizes range from XXXS-XXXXL. The price range is $30 US to $600 US. To see more of the collection or to purchase a few pieces, click here.

Which Park Trail style do you like the best and why?

