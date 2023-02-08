99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s that time of the week and Rock T wants to take a moment and highlight HBCU grads who are out here making big moves in the medical & entertainment community!

Showing love to these three gentlemen this morning, sit back and learn more about these Tuskegee University graduates who are taking the veterinary field by storm by opening their own practices, continuing to give back to the university, and now having their own reality TV show called the Vet Life on Animal Planet.

Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross & Dr. Michael Lavigne of Tuskegee University are three successful Black veterinarians and reality TV stars!

If you didn’t know about Dr. Diarra Blue, Dr. Aubrey Ross & Dr. Michael Lavigne, now you know!

HBCU U-KNOW: Tuskegee University Grads – Successful Black Veterinarians & Reality TV Stars [WATCH]