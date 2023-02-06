Quavo & Offset Fight Backstage At Grammy’s

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

TMZ is reporting that before Quavo fought with Offset before taking the stage to perform his song “Without You,” a tribute to Takeoff.

According to TMZ, The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo was outraged and refused to let him take part. Offset tried to push his way onto the stage but Quavo reportedly stacked Offset and struck him.

Below is Quavo’s tribute performance after the alleged altercation with Offset.