Quavo & Offset Fight Backstage At Grammy’s

Quavo & Offset Fight Backstage At Grammy's

TMZ is reporting that before Quavo fought with Offset before taking the stage to perform his song “Without You,” a tribute to Takeoff.

According to TMZ, The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo was outraged and refused to let him take part. Offset tried to push his way onto the stage but Quavo reportedly stacked Offset and struck him.

See story here

 

Below is Quavo’s tribute performance after the alleged altercation with Offset.

