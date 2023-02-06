Philadelphian ties at 65th Grammy Awards, Lady B recognized

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

From nominations and hip-hop celebrations, to a visual credit to as a hip-hop pioneer, there were some strong Philadelphian ties at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Philadelphia owned the classical category. Time for Three and the Philadelphia orchestra won two Grammy awards for Classical Instrument solo and Contemporary Classical Composition. Philadelphian Orchestra conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin also recognized, walking away with the Classical Solo Vocal Album Grammy award.

There were some Philadelphia natives nominated for Grammys as well. Jazmine Sullivan received two nominations: Traditional R&B song for “Round Midnight” and Best R&B song for “Hurt Me So Good”. Philly rock band The War on Drugs was nominated Best Rock Song for their single “Harmoni’s Dream”. Other Philadelphian musicians nominated includes: America bassist Christian McBride, songwriter and producer Pop Wansel, as well as Drexel professor Ryan Schwabe.

The most exciting segment of the awards dedicated a special tribute to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. In effort to integrate our culture into the awards in a way it’s never done before, Philadelphian mind Questlove was put to the test.

The tribute gave us a wide range of popular voices over the decades: from Public Enemy and Run DMC, to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot, to todays top artists Lil Baby and Philly’s own Lil Uzi Vert performing his hit single Just wanna rock.

Spectators rave about the inclusion of todays tunes and collectively agree that the Grammys got it right.

To top of an Amazing night. During the hip hop ceremony. There was a collection of names scrambled across the big screen. These names served as the pioneers, or better yet, the heavy-hitters of hip-hop. Among those list of names was Classix 107.9’s own Lady B. A true pioneer in the hip-hop industry, she was given her flowers as she was recognized among the greats and many individuals that paved the way to make this genre the #1 listened to genre in the world today.

