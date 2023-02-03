99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in a custom black dress and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable look.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked the all black floor length custom Kwame Adusei designed dress while striking a series of poses in a fashionable Instagram Reel and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the stunning video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and blonde hair.

Styled by Elly, the starlet accessorized the backless, hooded dress with minimal jewelry from Greg Lauren and posed for the fun and flirty post, where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look, “The Villain ” which certainly summed up the mood for this look. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun IG video from as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good ” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com