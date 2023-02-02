AOC Rips GOP’s ‘Racism’ After Ilhan Omar Removed From Committee By House Republicans ‘Targeting Women Of Color’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez let House Republicans know how she really feels on Thursday with a fiery speech after Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the esteemed Foreign Services Committee.

House Republicans claimed it was simply a procedural vote while critics like Ocasio-Cortez suggested it was more of a retaliatory move after select conservatives were removed from their committee assignments in the last Congress because of their racist actions.

Ocasio-Cortez said in no uncertain terms that removing Omar was not only hypocritical but it was also a reflection of the Republicans’ “racism” that so often targets “women of color in the United States of America,” especially after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush and Jamal Bowman could be seen in the background nodding in agreement as Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“One of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the united states of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the House floor before stating Omar’s committee ouster “is an extension of that legacy.”

Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the time when Republican Rep. Paul Gosar made a video depicting her murder only to be “rewarded” with a “prestigious” committee assignment,” not being removed from one like Omar, who has repeatedly been accused of antisemitism by conservatives.

Ocasio-Cortez condemned “the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body” before calling out Republicans for being hypocrites and turning her attention to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Don’t tell me this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers … and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body,” Ocasio-Cortez told her congressional colleagues across the aisle.

“This is about targeting women of color in the united states of America,” Ocasio-Cortez emphasized before adding: “Because I didn’t get a single apology when my life was threatened!”

In case you missed it, Greene in 2021 blamed a California wildfire on “state-of-the-art Jewish space lasers.”

Democrats removed both Greene and Gomar from committees after the respective antisemitic comment and death threat video.

Now that Republicans have the majority in the House, one of the first steps taken was to remove Omar.

It was in that context that Omar’s committee removal was seen as a revenge of sorts that made good on a 2021 threat from then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to return the favor.

Omar, for her part, said Thursday that her committee removal should spark a conversation about what it means to be an American.

“This debate today, it’s about who gets to be an American. What opinions do we get to have, do we have to have to be counted as Americans, this is what this debate is about,” Omar said before adding later: “I am Muslim. I am an immigrant … Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy?

“Frankly, it is expected,” Omar said.

This is America.

