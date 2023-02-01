99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nene Leakes is one of the most remembered stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta becoming the breakout star of the franchise. She left the series back in 202 after not reaching a deal to return for Season 13.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The reality star recently sparked some online debate when she recently mentioned “the franchise that launched her into stardom was “starless.” Gary breaks down all her comments and opens up a question to the crew that seems like a setup for trouble!

Plus, find out why Chad Johnson said he only wore fake jewelry during his NFL career.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The former NFL wide receiver revealed he saved money by flying “Spirit Airlines and wearing fake jewelry from Claire’s” early in his career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Though this revelation and idea was praised by many has being smart with your money, Gary looks at what he was saying in a much different way! Who do you side with?!

Related: The Hot Spot: Eddie Murphy on Potential Return to Franchise as Donkey [WATCH]

Related: Black Tony Is Literally Stuck [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NeNe Leakes Says ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchises “Starless” + Why Chad Johnson Wore Fake Jewelry [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com