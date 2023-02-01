HomeLocal

Sheriff Bans Senator Joe Morrissey From Henrico Jail

Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident that involved his children.

According to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory, Morrissey left “three young children” unattended in the Jail West lobby on Saturday morning while he and an associate met with someone in custody.

