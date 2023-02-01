Sheriff Bans Senator Joe Morrissey From Henrico Jail

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident that involved his children.

According to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory, Morrissey left “three young children” unattended in the Jail West lobby on Saturday morning while he and an associate met with someone in custody.

