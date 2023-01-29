Rickey Smiley’s Son, Brandon, Passed Away At 32

Brandon Smiley, the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm.

Brandon’s passing was confirmed by Rickey on his official Instagram account. No word on the cause of death at this time.

Brandon was a comedian in his own right and was featured in the TV One reality show “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

Brandon was 32 years old.

We will have more as it develops.

