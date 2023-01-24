99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

During an interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Actress/Comedian Luenell shared her experience with the 2006 film “Borat.” The film went on to be nominated for and win several awards including a Best Actor Golden Globe for Sacha Baron Cohen.

She shared that she signed a contract where she could not reveal that she was not in fact a prostitute for 6 months after the release of the film. Luenell also shares that she feels like over 25 bigger opportunities have passed her by due to not getting the same exposure as the stars of the movie.

Actress & Comedian Luenell Talks Borat, NDA's, & More!