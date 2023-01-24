HomeCelebrity News

Rapper Flo Rida Wins $82M Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

Rapper Flo Rida Wins $82M Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A Florida jury has ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought forth by rapper Flo Rida against Celsius energy drinks, awarding him a total of $82.6 million in damages.

The jury found Celsius guilty of breaching a 2014-2018 endorsement deal with Flo Rida and fraudulently hiding information from him.

See story here

Rosci Diaz, Flo Rida, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live
0 photos

Close