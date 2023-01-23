What Is A ‘Money Fire Drill’ & Why Are They Important? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Our financial expert Jini Thornton offers what ‘money fire drill’ is, the importance of having them, and who you should be having them with including which family members.

Plus the significance of having a list of important people to contact in case there is any type of emergency.

As we gear up for preparing a 2023 budget or trying to get things in order for tax season, listen to Jini explain everything you need to know about ‘money fire drills’ and more!

