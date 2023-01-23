Silk Turns Diamond’s Funeral Into An Anti-Vax Trump Rally

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lynette Hardaway, aka Diamond of the MAGA mammy duo, Diamond & Silk, passed away earlier this month, and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson couldn’t even lay her sister to rest without allowing the funeral to devolve into a QAnon-style MAGA rally.

According to the Daily Beast, the memorial service for Diamond took place at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Saturday. Predictably, Silk refused to take a break from using the occasion to do what she and her sister have been doing for as long as we’ve known of their existence—push baseless conspiracy theories and praise their cult leader, Donald Trump.

From the Daily Beast:

“Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question to ask is: Are Americans being poisoned?” she asked the pro-Trump crowd filled with friends and family.

“In the wild, when they want to depopulate and sterilize a large group of animals, they usually inject one animal, and that one animal infect the rest of the animals,” Silk said, suggesting, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccine creates harm. “People are dropping dead around here, and nobody is talking about it! They are dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly.”

First of all, I’m pretty sure millions of people in America and billions worldwide spent nearly all of 2020 and much of 2021 talking about all the people who had died suddenly. You see, there was this huge pandemic thingy happening, and, while we were all concerned about the millions of people across the globe who were losing their lives, Diamond & Silk were spreading COVID misinformation and suggesting that the rising number of cases had been fabricated to make Trump look bad.

“She said to me, ‘I can’t breathe.’ It was something out of nowhere, and no warning,” Silk said recalling her sister’s final moments. “Each breath was less, and less, and less.”

“What I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist,” she continued while in the midst of proving herself to be an absolute conspiracy theorist. “Because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly.” She then urged the crowd of like-minded MAGA morons to “get some answers as to why people are falling dead suddenly.”

Not only did Silk disappoint the ancestors by turning her sister’s memorial service into an ant-vax miss-infomercial, but she allowed a bunch of white men, including Trump himself, as well as her fellow sunken place lackeys, to stand behind the podium and use Diamond’s death as an opportunity to promote the former commander-in-fake,voter-fraud-grief.

“In a blink of an eye…she is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ,” holy Trump-humping Pastor Mark Burns, who is Black, declared. “I believe without a shadow of a doubt, Diamond is talking to Jesus, and she is saying, Jesus, ‘Please make sure that Donald J. Trump is the next President of The United States of America.’”

Unsurprisingly, that was far from the most cringy moment of the service.

“And another secret about Diamond: She had a boyfriend. Yes, that’s right. And she had a boyfriend, and oh, my God, we would talk about him all of the time,” Diamond and Silk’s executive director Tressie Ham said. “His name: President Donald J. Trump. Yes, yes, yes. President Donald J. Trump, that was her boyfriend.” Ham added that Diamond’s “side piece” was MyPillow CEO and fellow Trump cultist Mike Lindell. (If Tyler Perry was to write a script for Madea’s funeral, I’m pretty sure this would be it. TF is wrong with these people?)

Meanwhile, Trump was arguably the most disrespectful of them all as he appeared to reveal that, like many of us, he couldn’t tell the difference between Diamond and Silk aka Black Patty and Selma, and that, at some point, he realized he didn’t know Silk from a silk suit or Silkk the Shocker or the ’90s R&B group Silk or music duo Silk Sonic or Silky Smooth Hair Removal.

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars but I see that we have another star who was equal to but she stepped up and she is different,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “I’m serious. I thought I knew them both. I didn’t, I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic, you’re going to carry on beyond, beyond anybody’s wildest imaginations.”

Imagine how poor Silk felt knowing she had been one of Trump’s fiercest sambo supporters who has appeared in photographs with him and praised his name like he was the second coming of Tang-flavored Jesus Christ—only to have him declare that he is just now even aware of her existence. Sad.

Hell, according to the Daily Mail, Silk even said during the memorial service that Trump treated her and her sibling “just like the other children: Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany.” It appears that in reality, Trump treated Silk like Herschel Walker allegedly treats his secret children.

Lawd, this would be embarrassing if these people had the capacity for shame.

