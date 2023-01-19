99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Gary Wit The Tea shares the latest reactions around the news about Boosie’s daughter, and Black Twitter is calling it karma for the rapper!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

His oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner. If you weren’t familiar, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words for Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, which obviously rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. He also went on a lengthy homophobic rant against Lil Nas X, prompting tons of heat from users on social media.

Gary and the morning show discuss the photo that was posted and bring you the latest reports surround Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach, who reportedly embarked on an extramarital affair last March after their marriages fell apart, are “confused and frustrated why the ABC News brass at first told people internally there would be no disciplinary action, and then the company did an about-face.”

Where is the line when it comes to personal & professional business? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Calls Karma On Boosie, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hire Lawyers & More [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com