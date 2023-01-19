Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Long-time actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the production set of ‘Rust’ in 2021. Hutchins was working as a cinematographer for the film.
Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t know the gun had a live round in it when he admittedly pulled the trigger. He and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with two counts, according to the prosecutor.
Baldwin also maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger.
The chief medical examiner of New Mexico indicated that a “gunshot wound to the chest” was the official cause of death, though they did also cite that the shooting was “accidental”.
One thing that was undoubtedly be addressed very publicly, if this goes to trial, is who put the live round in the gun and whether or not Baldwin knew that the live round was in it. There’s been a bunch of back and forth finger pointing from all parties involved in those elements.
According to CNN, production of the movie is supposed to pick back up this month.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
