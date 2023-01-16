99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lizzo is gearing up for Valentine’s Day already and recently took to Instagram to show fans how she’s preparing for the love holiday when she modeled a sexy new set from her Yitty line!

After debuting her latest satin collection from the line in a sexy Instagram video where she modeled a satin panty and bra set from the line with a sheer robe, the beauty took to the platform to show off her best assets once again, but this time opting for a shimmering panty and bra set from the line, which the singer says is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

In the jaw-dropping video, the starlet bared all as she modeled the merlot colored two piece look to perfection which is the perfect color for the day all about love. Lizzo served face and body as she showed off the new Yitty piece from all angles and tasseled her hair as she gave a slight smirk for her millions of Instagram followers.

… Valentines Night .. new shimmering spotlight from “Valentines Day… Valentines Night.. new shimmering spotlight from @yitty — in a sexy merlot” she captioned the stunning video. Check it out blow.

This is the second collection from the It’s About Damn Time Grammy Award-winning singer and we are certainly loving the vibe of each new piece. From the shimmering collection to the satin collection and everything else in between, we have to get out hands on every pair!

Yitty, stems from Lizzo’s childhood nickname and is a size-inclusive, everyday-wear brand based on the main things the beauty stands for including self-love and extreme self-confidence. The full collection consists of catsuits, biker shorts, thong bodysuits, shaping bandeaus, sports bras, leggings and more, which each piece offering a level two compression and coming in popping colors and eye-catching prints.

Beauties, have you shopped with Yitty yet? Which piece is your fave?

Lizzo Prepares For Valentine’s Day In Her New Yitty Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com