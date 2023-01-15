HomeLifestyle

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In A Robert Wu Ensemble

Quinta Brunson was spotted on the scene giving us glam in a stunning Robert Wu ensemble that we love.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Quinta Brunson made an appearance on the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet giving us style goals in a Robert Wu ensemble that we love!

For her appearance, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process.  The Abbot Elementary star wore the sparkling dress to perfection, which showed off her effortless style.

Quinta looked like an absolute queen in the sheer dress with black detailing on the sleeves and hem throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The starlet’s stylist, Bryon Javar, shared the look on Instagram, posting a photo dump of the actress as she modeled the look to perfection.  Check it out below.

Quinta also took to Instagram to show off her look on her own page with her 1.3 million followers, posting similar photos while tagging her glam squad.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon just don’t miss and we’re just loving this look on the actress!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta’s latest look? Did she nail it?

