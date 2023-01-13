How To Actually Take Action When Achieving New Goals [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We all set goals when it comes to the New Year, however, though it’s important to set these goals, we need to be honest with ourselves and ask, how do I go about achieving these tasks?

In today’s segment for Mind, Body, Business, Maria More offers up some advice when making these goals, and that is don’t be too vague!

Sometimes people go about saying they want to be a better person, but what does that mean and how can you accomplish this?

She uses an example of being more present, and things that you can actually achieve to feel better about this goal and much more!

Listen to the full conversation below and let us know on social media one of your goals for 2023, and remember, be specific!

