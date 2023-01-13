Ray J Comes For Tyrese + Is Phaedra Parks Returning To TV & More [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Gary hates to see it, but things seemed to get heated between Ray J and Tyrese on social media over the evening.

It seems as though Tyrese was attempting to support his close friend Will Smith, which in turn stirred the pot with some, in particular Ray J.

All Tyrese wanted to do was show support for Will Smith, but Ray J didn’t appreciate Eddie Murphy being caught up in the message. This week, Hollywood’s rich and famous gathered together for the 2023 Golden Globes. While the ceremony was arguably lackluster, host Jerrod Carmichael stirred the pot with his controversial remarks.

It began when Eddie Murphy slid in a joke about Smith As he accepted his Cecil B. DeMille Award, stating, “It’s very simple. You just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business… and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Then things turned for the worst, and Gary breaks it all down in only a way that Gary can!

Plus, Gary dishes some juicy news surrounding Phaedra Parks, and her potential return to reality T.V.!

Take a listen to the full segment and let us know your thoughts on the Ray J/Tyrese situation in the comment section!

