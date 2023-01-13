Model Raven Tracy Gushes About Romance With Christian Combs On Instagram: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me!’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Model and social media influencer Raven Tracy is falling head over heels in love with her rumored boo Christian Combs.

On Jan. 13, the “Body” clothing CEO took to Instagram with a gushy video that captured her and Combs laying on a thick layer of PDA. At one point in the clip, Combs, 24, could be seen grabbing the 28-year-old muse’s bodacious backside.

“I can’t lose when I’m wit you,” Tracy captioned the hot post, referencing a line from SZA’s new song “Snooze.”

“How’d you come in and sweep me off my feet like this? The sweetest, most respectful, most charming, fair person in the room to everyone… I feel like I’m about to write a book bc fuck it i got some shit to say!” she continued. “I love the way you love me !!!! The way you love your family. The way you work sooooo hard. The way you treat people.. The way you keep your word.”

Raven Tracy made her debut on Christian Combs’ Instagram page with a steamy video It’s unclear when Tracy and Combs, the son of music mogul P. Diddy, began dating, but this is the first time that the model publicly mentioned her bubbling romance with the rapper. In August, the body positivity influencer made her debut on Combs’ Instagram page in a steamy video, where she showed off her copious cakes to the camera as she sat on the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” hitmaker’s lap. Months later, Combs appeared on Tracy’s page in a since-deleted photo that captured the pair canoodling on a couch. According to HITC, the deleted caption read: “Imagine him pushing me off him. He can’t stop and he won’t stop.” Combs has been mum about the details of his relationship with Tracy, but judging by this latest video, it definitely looks like love is brewing between the pair. Further along in her caption, Tracy praised the young hip-hop star for being “patient” and treating her like a queen. “I honestly didn’t know guys like you existed. I tell you all the time i wanna unzip you and climb in your skin to be closer to you,” she added. “You are a breath of fresh air… like i can just relax and exhale. I’m better with you. I appreciate you for that. I been through a lot & i prayed to God and i truly feel like he brought you to me.” Tracy and Combs seem like a cute couple! What do you think of their bubbling romance? Will it last? Sound off in the comment section! DON’T MISS.. Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole World Stopped’

Model Raven Tracy Gushes About Romance With Christian Combs On Instagram: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com