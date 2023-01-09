Hot Spot: Tory Lanez Reportedly Hires Suge Knight’s Former Attorney After Firing Lawyer [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to reports, Tory Lanez has fired his current lawyer and hired Suge Knight’s former attorney to represent him in court.

David Kenner will represent Tory in this hearing on behalf of Lanez, who is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“[David] Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight. Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better.” added Meghann Cuniff, who is one of many who has been following the case closely.

Da Brat breaks down the latest the latest surrounding the Tory Lanez’s upcoming sentencing & more in The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

