Chilli and former ‘Boy Meets World’ actor Matthew Lawrence are dating, TMZ confirmed. The new couple shared their romance, on social media over the holiday, wearing matching pajamas to the song Take On Me.

Matthew reportedly spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli and met her family in Atlanta. It appears the duo possibly linked up around August, when Chilli and Matthew crossed paths at her show in a Waikiki beach. The two were later spotted by sources, frolicking in the water and engaged in deep convo.

Chilli’s rep told People, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together.’

We also haven’t seen Chilli in a relationship since she and Usher dated in 2003, but unfortunately broke up due to Usher’s infidelities. Matthew finalized his divorce from professional dancer, Cheryl Burke, in 2023. Looks like these lovers were destined to meet.

In case you missed it, Chilli and Matthew aren’t the only couple who announced their relationship over the holiday. Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made it social media official with stylish pics.

Add Chilli and Matthew to our list of celeb couples to watch this year.

Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Are Dating was originally published on hellobeautiful.com