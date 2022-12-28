99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

If we weren’t ready for the new year then Doja Cat certainly got us ready with her latest photos, and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the “Planer Her” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself where she debuted her brand new look and certainly served face and body in the process. In the video, the beauty debuted her brand new platinum blonde mullet haircut that’s perfect for the festive holiday. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and rocked a beat face as she posed for her impromptu video shoot.

The beauty’s hairstylist, J Stay Ready, shared the look on their Instagram page and we’re loving it! Check it out below.

“You’re too good at this hair thing! ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the sultry video while another wrote, “I love both hair looks here ” underneath the gorgeous post.

Beauties, what do you think about Doja’s new look? Did she nail it?

Doja Cat Debuts A New Look Just In Time For The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com