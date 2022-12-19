Lil Meech Feels Like He Was Singled Out In His Recent Arrest [Video]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ryan Cameron interviews Lil Meech and B-Mickie who are played by Big Meech’s son (Meech) Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Myles Truitt (B-Mickie)

During the interview, the following was discussed:

Is Big Meech able to watch the show?

How does he feel his son is doing portraying him on the show

Lil Meech speaks on how 50 cent is his 2nd dad/mentor

Lil Meech gives details about being arrested for a gun at the airport

How many seasons will there potentially be Ryan Cameron shares the “Cancun Reunion” story

