Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a trendy black and white designer ensemble that we love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white zebra printed curve hugging dress. She paired the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek up do with a side swoop. The starlet wore the sexy, zebra printed look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a bright red lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

“Bravo” she simply captioned the effortless slay. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “A Pretty Zebra ” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck! ”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this zebra look?

Ashanti Is Our Style Muse In Latest Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com