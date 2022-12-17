Angela Simmons Gives Us Glam In All White

Taking to the platform, the model modeled the all white look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the white Herve Leger look with a matching white fur and white pumps and wore her hair long and straight with a side part to show off her natural beauty.

White “SnowWhite : @dhairboutique” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore blue eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “Omg the dress is everything ”

What do you think about Angela’s look?

