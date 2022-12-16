99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

GloRilla is getting backlash from social media after posting an ad for $550 a week for a personal assistant. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses whether or not this pay is well enough for the job it requires. Also, Romeo seems to have outted his father, Master P surrounding mental health and suicide.

Gary with da Tea breaks it all down below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: GloRilla Wants To Pay A Personal Assistant $550, Is This Too Low? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com