Sabrina and Idris Elba are one of our favorite stylish couples and the dynamic duo recently hit the town to show off their best fashion sense and we’re swooning!
Over the weekend, the gorgeous couple was spotted out for a date night at Buckingham Palace looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy white dress with a plunging neckline. Idris complemented his beautiful wife in a black and white tux and black leather loafers which matched his suit perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on their romantic date night out.
Sabrina took to Instagram to show off her fashionable fit, posting a photoset of herself alongside her handsome hubby as they posed for the fashionable night. The beauty simply captioned the IG post, “Date night at Buckingham palace ”
Check it out below.
DON’T MISS…
Family Affair: Sabrina, Idris, And Isan Elba Make A Stylish Appearance At The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Screening
Idris Elba And Wife Sabrina Announce Upcoming Launch Of Joint Skincare Line
Sabrina Elba & Singer Anne-Marie Accidentally Wore The Same Dress To The GQ Awards, But We Know Who Ate It Up
Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com