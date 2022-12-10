Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals On Instagram

Over the weekend, the gorgeous couple was spotted out for a date night at Buckingham Palace looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy white dress with a plunging neckline. Idris complemented his beautiful wife in a black and white tux and black leather loafers which matched his suit perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on their romantic date night out.

Sabrina took to Instagram to show off her fashionable fit, posting a photoset of herself alongside her handsome hubby as they posed for the fashionable night. The beauty simply captioned the IG post, “Date night at Buckingham palace ”

Check it out below.

,” one of Sabrina’s followers commented on the post while another wrote, “This dress ” and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning! “One of my fave looks on you,” one of Sabrina’s followers commented on the post while another wrote, “This dress” and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning!

What do you think of this couple’s look?