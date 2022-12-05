‘Emancipation’ Producer Slave Pic At Premiere

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

One of the producers of Will Smith’s new movie ‘Emancipation’ is left apologizing after presenting a historical photo of an enslaved man to the premiere. Joey McFarland posted on social media:

“I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere. My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image is not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

The photo in question, which was the inspiration for the movie, showed Peter, an escaped slave, showing off the scars on his back from repeated whippings over the years.

See story here