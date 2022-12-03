Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene over the weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Miami at an event hosted by the designer brand. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore a denim jumpsuit from the designer brand which she paired with a brown belt. She accessorized her look with a tan bag and minimal jewelry.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked down bob and strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out. Taking to the platform, the entrepreneur shared an IG Photo carousel of her fashionable look where she captioned the photo, “Basel w/ @burberry @wmag

Check out the fashionable look below.