Cardi B got stylish in an Alaia mesh body suit over the weekend recently when she posted a sexy Instagram video of herself modeling off her designer look in the mirror.

For this look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy mesh black Alaia body suit featuring mesh detailing throughout. The bodysuit fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with copper colored hair which she wore straight and parted over to one side and served face and body while modeling in her mirror video for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the fashionable video below.

Cardi sure loves fashionable mirror pics because the rapper recently got cozy in Chanel over Thanksgiving when she posted a fun Instagram video of herself and her daughter, Kulture Kiari, modeling off their designer looks in the mirror. For this look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy black Chanel featuring a black Chanel short sleeved t-shirt and matching black Chanel leggings. Cardi’s mini me and eldest daughter with Migos’ rapper Offest matched her mama’s fly and rocked a green sweater and matching pleated skirt. The fashionable mother and daughter duo served style and fashion goals as they dance and showed off their looks in the mirror on Thanksgiving day.

Cardi B Flaunts Her Alaia Bodysuit On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com