Gary’s Tea: IT’S OFFICIALLY OVER! Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Child Support Breakdown [WATCH]

KimYe are officially over! The couple finalized their divorce and arrangements have been set. Though the couple will share the kids with equal custody, Kanye West looks to be taking on a lot of financial responsibility. He has to pay $200,000 per month in child support which comes out to be roughly $50,000 per child. Neither will receive spousal support but Ye is also responsible for the children’s educational and security expenses.

Is this fair? Hear about this story and more in the tea below.

