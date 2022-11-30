Quinta Brunson Shines As One Of PEOPLE’s 2022 People Of The Year Cover Star

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Quinta Brunson has been honored as one of PEOPLE’s 2022 People of the Year.

From Rags to Riches

Quinta Brunson’s 2022 People of the Year honor comes on the heels of her successful television series, Abbott Elementary. The actress and writer has been soaring ever since she created the popular show, which won many accolades, causing Brunson to make history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy Nominations.

In an exclusive interview with People, Brunson discussed her grind before Abbot Elementary. The Philadelphia native credits Instagram for providing her with a platform that allowed her to be seen by millions. “I was doing improv around L.A. and broke. Very, very, very broke. A hearty meal was a banana and a Cup Noodles. If I could get both or get two bananas in one day, I was doing well. I was working at [an] Apple [Store], but I still loved comedy so much. At the time, SNL was kind of a goal. Then Instagram added video. I loved making my friends laugh, and then it took off, and that kind of changed my life,” remarked Brunson.

Confidence on Fleek

While she may be shorter than most people around her, Brunson’s confidence is as tall as a skyscraper. When asked where her assurance stemmed from, Brunson acknowledged her childhood rearing. “I think it’s always been there. I was a very confident kid. My parents always taught me to look at people and situations like everything’s equal. Nothing seems too intimidating to not be confident,” quipped Brunson.

