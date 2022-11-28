Rihanna Steps Out For A Night Of Fun In A Vintage Magda Butrym Mini-Dress

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rihanna and her beaux A$AP Rocky stepped out for a night of fun over the weekend in Barbados.

Donning long braids and a vintage red mini dress courtesy of Magda Butrym, the Bajan beauty was all smiles as she schmoozed about her hometown of Bridgetown with Rocky by her side. The beautiful dress featured big rose buds on the front of the ensemble. Rihanna’s chiseled legs could also be seen through the dress’ unique side cuts. For accessories, the Fenty Beauty CEO rocked a golden choker, colorful hair jewelry, and a Gucci by Tom Ford clutch.

Rocky opted for a casual date night look. The “Fashion Killa” rocked a Y Project X Jean-Paul Gaultier Shirt and Rick Owens shorts. The 34-year-old topped the look off with a bucket hat and Prada sneakers.

Several photos online captured Rih and Rocky attending a Beenie Man concert while they were out and about. The couple was granted backstage access, where they posed for a few pics alongside the Jamaican dancehall sensation.

In May, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together. It seems like the pair have a little bit more time to let their hair down now that they’ve settled into parenthood. A source recently told US Weekly that the couple might be “open” to having “more kids” in the near future.

“Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever,” the source added.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the duo’s adorable newborn, but that might not happen anytime soon, according to another close confidante.

“They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the source added.

Since the birth of her son, Rihanna has been slowly stepping back into the music world after a long hiatus.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old star released two new singles, “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.” Both are featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She’s also scheduled to headline the 2023 Super Bowl.

