Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue sparkling ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Augusto Manzanares look. The strapless, sparkling, blue dress fit the beauty like a glove and featured a high slit to show off her toned legs and thighs. Styled by celebrity stylist D Hawk, the starlet paired the look with silver shoes that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble in a recap IG Reel of photos and videos from her night on stage.

Check out the stunning photo recap Reel below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the stage with her killer style?

Fantasia Owned The Stage In Augusto Manzanares Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com