Nene Leakes was in full glam for her good friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams’ lavish wedding and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!

For her wedding look, the legendary reality star donned a $2,550 “dreamy” chain dress from Casze and completely stole the show in her look. She paired the look with black peep toe pumps and wore her signature blonde locs in a long style with loose curls and a side part that framed both sides of her stunning face. The beauty was spotted alongside her fashionable boyfriend, Nyoni Sioh, who matched Nene’s fly and rocked a black and grey suit from his own line.

The fashionable duo was spotted all smiles as they strutted their stuff ahead of Porsha and Simon’s lavish wedding ceremony held last night in Atlanta. Check out a quick IG Reel of the look below.

Porsha and Simon Guobadia celebrated their love in front of 350 guests including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey and of course Nene Leakes. According to People.com, comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

Looks like Porsha’s wedding was the place to be this weekend! What do you think about Nene’s lavish look?

Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com