Tia Mowry Is Glowing In This Adorable Puff Sleeve Dress

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable style and over Thanksgiving, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife and mother shared a fun Reel of herself as she modeled an adorable puff sleeve dress that fit the beauty perfectly!

For her look, she donned a cute pink and white floral dress with puff sleeves on each arm. She accessorized the look with miminal jewlery and wore her hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame the sides of her face as she prepared a yummy Thanksgiving veggie tray for her holiday house guests.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as walked around the kitchen and was all smiles as she modeled her look while preparing her healthy meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Anyone else struggle to get their kids to eat veggies? I got you! This fun & festive “turkey” veggie tray is the perfect thing to bring to any Thanksgiving party…and to get your kids to eat their greens.

INGREDIENTS:

Cucumbers, celery sticks, rainbow baby carrots, baby tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, purple cabbage, snap peas, and your favorite ranch dressing.

PRO TIP:

Use leftover Halloween candy eyeballs for your turkey’s eyes! Cut a little piece of carrot for the mouth, and use honey to “glue” each piece on.” she captioned the energetic IG Reel.

Check it out below.