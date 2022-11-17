Diddy Says He Spends Up To $5,000 For A Haircut

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Diddy shared with social media that he’s spending big money on his haircuts.

The now billionaire explained that he always needs to look his best and will spend the most on his haircut. Diddy’s personal barber allegedly has a starting price of $1,000.

“Oh yeah, so this just in, it’s $1,000 a cut,” Diddy said. “No for real, this my barber, and I share him with the world and he’s one of the best, but it’s like I’m outside, outside, so it’s like I need my hair like done every five minutes.”

He says that his daily haircut bill can be $5,000 for every cut.

“But, like if you gonna pay that price, I can spare him,” Diddy said. “My daily price is $5,000, and I’m just telling y’all the truth. This my barber Marcus, I love you brother. Don’t take nothing less than $1,000 from me. Know your worth king.”

