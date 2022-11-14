We’re Making Holiday Miracles with Operation Toy Assistance – Sign Up Today!

It’s that time of the year again! Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia present the 19th annual Toy Drive. We understand times are tough and assistance during this holiday season is needed.

If you or someone you know is in need, please apply online only! Applications close November 27.

Toy Drive Press Conference

Radio One announced its 19th annual Toy Drive with support from local and state community partners and sponsors including Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Walmart, Behavioral Health Services of Virginia, and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia Glenn Youngkin.