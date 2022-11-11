Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.

And for some reason, he is absolutely convinced that Herchel Walker is going to lead us to the sunken promise land.

Graham is doubling down on caucasity-infused claims that Walker being elected to the U.S. Senate will cause people of color across America to start singing, “I wanna be, I wanna be, I wanna be like Herschel.” This man really believes (or is pretending to believe) that Walker’s success will cause more people of color to become Republicans.

And now that a runoff has been scheduled between Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Graham appears to have reached a new sense of urgency.

In other words, he’s saying the same thing—while crying.

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans,” Graham said during a Fox News appearance. “If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just have your life ruined. We cannot let that happen. We need to have his back.”

“If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia—of color—to become Republicans and I say all over the United States. Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals. He’s an African American conservative. They have belittled him, they have treated him like crap…” Graham continued. “The conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia. We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism.”

It is the epitome of whitesplaining for a white man to declare a “conservative movement for people of color” on behalf of non-white people, the vast majority of whom have declared no such movement. But the white conservative version of “identity politics” has always been using Black people and people of color as political pawns to uphold white nationalism.

Also, Graham simply doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Exit polls show that 90% of Black people voted for Warnock, along with 58% of Latino voters, 59% of Asian voters and 53% of all other non-white demographics.

In all, 81% of non-white voters voted against Graham’s pied piper of POC messiah.

Besides that, Black Georgia voters told NBC News they were exhausted and disappointed that the Walker vs. Warnock election resulted in a run-off because now they have to “save the Senate” from a Walker election “again” in December.

Graham can wish upon a MAGA star all he wants in hopes that Walker becomes the guiding light for a new era of POC conservatism, but reality doesn’t match his “Black friend” wet dreams. All he’s really doing is making himself look desperate. And him crying the whitest-of-white tears didn’t help his cause. They only got him dragged all up and down Twitter.

At the end of the day, Graham is out here crying, lying, hating and race-baiting. And it is a pathetic and embarrassing display indeed.

