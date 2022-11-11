99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta announced that radio personality; Jackie Paige will join Atlanta’s #1 Urban AC station, MAJIC 107.5/97.5, as the new Midday host. A Charlotte native and certified personal trainer with a heart for the community, Paige comes to Atlanta from hosting middays on Radio One DC’s WKYS-FM. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family.

The Southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched, and I’m elated to call Atlanta home!”, shared Jackie Paige, “I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV! The journey continues in the A!” Majic 107.5/97.5’s Program Director, Derek Harper said, “Urban One Atlanta is dedicated to being the home of personalities that connect with the ATL in an authentic way… whether on-air or digitally.

We are excited about what Jackie Paige is going to bring to our listeners!” Jackie Paige takes over middays November 14th and will be heard Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Majic 107.5/97.5, also via the Majic Mobile App and streaming live on MAJIC 107.5/97.5’s website

Jackie Paige Joins MAJIC 107.5/97.5 as the new Midday Personality was originally published on majicatl.com