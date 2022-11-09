HomeLifestyle

Marsai Martin Is Radiant In Sebastian Gunawan Ensemble

Marsai Martin looked like a goddess in her latest ensemble.

5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Marsai Martin looks stunning in red! The 18-year-old Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram  showing off her latest look from the Savage x Fenty fashion show and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all-red Sebastian Gunawan two piece look. Styled by Bryon Javar, the ensemble looked like something out of a fairytale as it featured a mini skirt a matching blazer which the beauty paired with a crop top to show off her figure. The actress wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added gold accessories to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip and deep eyeshadow to make the look pop.

The teenage beauty showed off a few stunning looks from the glamourous red carpet shoot on Bryon’s Instagram, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @savagexfenty show carpet! #StyledByJavar ✨🤌🏾

Look: @sebastiangunawanofficial

Shoes: @stuartweitzman ” Check it out below. 

It looks like Marsai is ready to conquer the fashion and beauty world and if these pictures are any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for a treat!  She looks incredible and we can’t wait to see her slay more red carpets! Beauties, what do you think about Marsai’s look? Did she nail it?

